ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Finger Lakes organization is holding a breast cancer fundraiser at two fashion shows on Sunday.

Founded in 2006, Embrace Your Sisters is a volunteer organization that started after a group of friends experienced the loss of a loved one and witnessed the financial struggle she went through.

Krista Jackson who is the second vice president says this organization helps both men and women who suffer from breast cancer and shares the kind of help they offer.

“We help people cover things such as rent, mortgages, car payments, car insurance, health insurance, medical bills, cell phone bills, things that you might need as you’re going through breast cancer treatment,” says Jackson.

The fundraiser will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Casa Larga Vineyard in Fairport.

If you want to learn more about the group and ways you can help all year round, visit their website Breast Cancer Emergency Support | Embrace Your Sisters