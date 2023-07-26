ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastman Dental is working to get pregnant women the care they need.

Experts say dental care is essential, especially during pregnancy. But, many women don’t think about receiving dental care, or they don’t have the proper access.

Experts say pregnant women with poor oral health can deliver babies prematurely or with low birth weight. They also say most women experience gum disease during pregnancy. Additionally, morning sickness can further damage teeth.

Officials walked News 8 through their new approach to ensuring everyone receives the care they need.

“Pregnant women often have barriers to getting to dental offices,” says Jin Xiao, Director of Prenatal Health at Eastman Dental, “So what actually came to our mind is, what about we bring the oral health screening directly to where they are? When they come to the ultrasound visit, we can also take a look at their teeth.”

A patient, Christina Boyd, says, “I feel reassured, I feel like they care, I feel like it’s a support group because your oral care has a lot to do with the baby; if you have any infections or anything in your mouth, that can go to the baby.”

Eastman Dental is collaborating with URMC’s Health Equity Office to make this happen.