Editor’s Note: The press conference will be posted at the bottom of this article momentarily.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza was joined by several health leaders to encourage the community to take precautions against respiratory viruses.

According to Dr. Mendoza, due to the existence of COVID-19 and RSV, “flu season” should be referred to as “respiratory virus season.”

Dr. Mendoza is encouraging residents over the age of six months should receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine. He says that there are very few exceptions for people to receive the vaccine and that they are both safe.

Dr. Mendoza also announced that they have vaccines available to combat RSV, which are especially appropriate for adults over 60, those with medical conditions, people between 32 and 36 months of pregnancy, and infants eight months of age and younger.

“Most vaccinated people will not get the flu or COVID, but some will,” said Dr. Mendoza. “We know that even if they do, their illnesses are much more likely to be less severe.”

For those looking for more information on these diseases and their vaccines, you can visit the Monroe County Department of Health’s website.

Full Press Conference