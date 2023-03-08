ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Poor mental health is playing a role in why students in Monroe County are getting into drugs or vaping, according to the Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza.

Dr. Mendoza shared the results of early research from 2019 about this topic Tuesday evening.

According to Dr. Mendoza, those who have had tough childhood experiences — such as divorced parents, living with people struggling with mental health issues, or substance abuse — are what can not only lead to substance abuse but also suicide cases.

Dr. Mendoza also says the pandemic may have played a larger part in the increase of vape usage, but adds that there isn’t any great research out there yet.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned through this pandemic, it’s that there is no normal,” Dr. Mendoza said. “What we saw during the pandemic changed everything about what we thought normal was. I think, if there’s anything we can get out of this pandemic, it’s hopefully that we can find a way to prioritize mental health and protect our young adults from a life under addiction.”

Current national research suggests that the use of e-cigarettes among adolescents decreased, but Dr. Mendoza says his office doesn’t believe that is fully up to date.

Dr. Mendoza is encouraging parents to do their research, talk with each other, be open with their children, and reach out if they need help.