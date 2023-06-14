ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Mendoza, the public health commissioner of Monroe County, joined public health officials to remind parents to start scheduling immunizations for students.

In a press conference held Wednesday morning, Dr. Mendoza says that parents and doctors have the responsibility to protect kids from diseases such as measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, and meningitis.

“I encourage local health care providers to remind families how important it is to stay up-to-date with required and recommended vaccines and to ensure all young people have access to these immunizations before the first day of classes in the fall,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Health experts are reminding parents that providers are the most trusted sources of vaccine information. Dr. Mendoza said that they can discuss vaccines during visits, offer vaccine-only appointments and clinics, remind families if they are behind on their vaccinations, and offer recommended vaccines.

Stephen Cook of the American Academy of Pediatrics New York is an associate professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital. He says that vaccines are the boost that your immune system needs to work better.

“Lower rates of vaccination can also put others at risk, like babies or toddlers who are too young to be vaccinated or kids and adults who work in schools or childcare who are immunocompromised,” Cook said. “We are all in this together to stay healthy and safe.”