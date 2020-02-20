Does breakfast mean better grades?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The morning rush is hectic – and sometimes breakfast gets skipped. But there’s good reason to make sure kids eat before they head out the door.

Recent research shows teens who eat breakfast before school, perform better academically.

What are some good snacks on the go?

The study looks at British adolescents between the ages of 16 and 18. The teens recorded whether they ate breakfast, how often, and also provided information on their grades. Results show regularly eating breakfast is associated with better academic performance. Without breakfast, kids of all ages may feel irritable and tired, which can lead to behavior and attention problems.

Complete results for the study can be found in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.