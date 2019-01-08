Doctors urge women to get HPV vaccine as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is underway

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

The main cause of cervical cancer is HPV and, according to the CDC, nearly 80 million people are currently infected and about 14 million will become infected with HPV each year.

Rhonda Justice says, “1985, vaccine didn’t come out until 2006, wasn’t even an option. When I was 25, I was told after a screening, pap smear, that I had cervical cancer.”

The experience was terrifying for Rhonda Justice, who was worried she’d wouldn’t be able to have a baby. Years later, she did.

“In 2006, I had a daughter and I took her right in to have it done,” she explains.

Since the HPV vaccine was created in 2006, the number of cases have gone down. In 2008, there were 600 cases. In 2017, there were fewer than 300.

“Most of that impact is in younger women. In women over the age of 40, there has not been any decrease.” According to Dr. Nancy Bennett, the HPV vaccine can ge given to children as early as age 9, but generally it’s for kids ages 11 or 12. Dr. Bennett warns, if you’re over 26, the vaccine doesn’t work as well.

“The vaccine is licensed up to age 45, but it’s not clear it will prevent a lot of disease over the age of 25 or 26,” Dr. Bennett adds.

Recently, there was a study encouraging people to get the vaccine over age 45. Bennett advises to get the virus sooner than later. “The whole point of the vaccine is to prevent infection. If you’ve already been infected, it really can’t do it’s job very well.”

As for Justice, she encourages parents to give their kids the HPV vaccine. Besides avoiding surgery, it could save a life.

“If I would have waited and missed that year, my daughter might not be here or I might not be here,” Justice says. “That’s why it’s so important.”

Doctors also note: If a child is vaccinated after the age of 15, they have to get three times the amount to get the equivalent immune response.