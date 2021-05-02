Doctors see decrease in number of infants getting vaccinated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine revealed that more than 25% of infants are not getting their common vaccines that protect them from illnesses like polio, tetanus, measles, mumps and chicken pox.

In the Rochester region, the dip is closer to 5%.

The UVA research also suggested parents with less education about the importance of the vaccines played a role. Recently some parents may have been nervous to bring new babies into the hospital or doctors offices for their shots. According to experts, this could all have an impact on public health.

“The most recent example is the measles outbreak that happened in New York City, and we had a few cases in Rochester, as well,” Dr. Steven Schulz said. “It is important that we maintain immunization levels as high as possible to prevent those kinds of outbreaks from happening.”

Scientists warn that not completing the vaccine series leaves children at increased risk of infection, illness and death. It also reduces herd immunity, allowing diseases to potentially spread more easily.