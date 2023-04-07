ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical Researchers of URMC are asking the FDA to approve a vaccine they’ve developed to prevent Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. This vaccine would be the first of its kind.

This study was done in three phases. Because RSV infections played a major role in what doctors called the “tripledemic” last year, URMC Doctors are determined to lift as much of a burden as they can off the healthcare system with this new vaccine.

The population eligible to take this vaccine would be anyone 60 or older or deemed immunocompromised. Since they made up the group tested in this study.

“People who are at high risks of bad effects from RSV are not only people who are older,” URMC Professor of Medicine Dr. Ann Falsey said. “But with underlying heart and lung problems. So, people with asthma and heart failure.”

Data from the CDC shows RSV is responsible for up to 10,000 deaths in adults 65 and older each year. And puts as many as 120,000 patients of this age in the hospital. URMC doctors claim the efficacy of this new vaccine showed promising results to keep patients out of the hospital.

“It was about 85% effective to percent effective to prevent lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms,” Dr. Falsey explained. “After all were not in the field to prevent vaccines for colds, what we want to do is prevent medically significant illness.”

Unlike covid and flu vaccines, this RSV Vaccine candidate has what researchers call broad immunity so it doesn’t need to be updated and can protect against multiple RSV strains.

“RSV seems to be a lot more stable, there are two major types,” Dr. Falsey added. “A and B and the fusion protein are conserved so the vaccine incorporates an A and B strain in it.”

The study was completed through a partnership between Pfizer and URMC doctors. The vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus, instead, it contains that fusion protein that sticks out of any RSV surface and helps it fuse to host cells.

The FDA is expected to make its decision on approving this RSV Vaccine or not before the end of this year.