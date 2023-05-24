ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pfizer vaccine to help treat RSV in infants is one step closer to being approved by the FDA.

News 8 spoke with a local doctor on the importance of this advancement in treating the illness.

While there is no current vaccination in treating RSV, the respiratory illness is noted as the leading cause of death in infants, especially under six months of age. The recommendation itself is being recognized as a positive step forward for pregnant women who could receive it, once approved.

Dr. Franziska Haydanek, an OBGYN with Rochester Regional Health, is also expecting a child of her own. She says a vaccine, when available on the market, would further aid in the prevention of death in infants as well as assist in keeping children out of the hospital.

“I think this is going to make a huge effort, as any parent who has had a child with RSV knows, this is a pretty serious illness for young children to go through. Any steps we can take to decrease that amount of illness in our children, I think is a benefit. That’s especially with the great response they’re seeing with this vaccination. I think it’s going to make a really big difference,” said Dr. Haydanek.

The recommendation by the FDA advisory committee will now go before the FDA for official approval.