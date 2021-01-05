‘Dietary Guidelines for Americans’ may help with your New Year resolutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the start of a new year – perhaps you’re thinking about new dietary habits to stay healthy and feel your best. A local dietician is suggesting people take a look at the newly-released 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The guidelines are released every five years by The US Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services. They aim to help Americans reduce the risk of chronic disease and meet nutrient needs.

“To help guide school lunch programs, SNAP, FNEP, all the different federal policies and funded programs to serve as a benchmark for where we are at where we direct our nutrition,” said registered dietician Jill Chodak, with Center for Community & Health Prevention.

Some of the guidelines recommend you avoid counting calories, stick to a moderate alcohol intake, and consider adding more fiber – like fruits and nuts to your diet.

“Those will help anybody across a lifespan, and help to kind of make it a little more peaceful versus counting calories and restricting,” she said.

Chodak says eating healthy means something different to everyone. She says promoting good health needs to be an individualized process. “Because we are all so different on so many levels.”

She says part of what makes us all different – is our life circumstances. So if you have diet resolutions for the new year – don’t put too much pressure on yourself to stick with them long-term – give yourself permission to adapt.

“Maybe the resolution changes over time because you change as a person, or your lifestyle changes, or you lost your job or someone gets sick or school closes, right? We are in a pandemic.”

The theme for these new guidelines is “Make Every Bite Count.”