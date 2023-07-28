ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even if hundreds of nurses at Rochester General Hospital walk off the job next week in protest of working conditions, administrators there say care will not be negatively impacted.

On their website Rochester Regional Health, which runs RGH, wrote, “RGH remains fully operational, and we are committed to serving you with minimal disruption. All procedures, tests and exams are proceeding as scheduled.”

But some nurses who spoke to News 8 do not believe that.

“All along they appear not to be as prepared as they’re letting on,” said Stacy Judson, an RGH nurse. “We have had safety concerns from the beginning so we anticipate unfortunately they’ll continue.”

Judson says RGH currently operates with just under 900 nurses and it’s unclear how many will go on strike.

RGH says they “have contracted with a nationally respected agency to hire temporary replacement nurses who have been carefully screened, selected and trained on RGH’s systems and protocols,” but the number of fill-in nurses ready to work for the two-day strike on Thursday and Friday is unknown.

Judson says nurses who have retired or left RGH have been contacted asking if they can work during the strike.

“And many of the nurses are saying the conditions then were bad and the conditions now must be worse and the thought of working with nurses that have no idea what’s going on, there’s no way they would put themselves in that situation and they wouldn’t cross the picket line,” Judson says.

An additional concern among some nurses is that even if RGH brings in a sufficient number of fill-in nurses, there’s question as to whether they’ll receive enough training in the lead-up to the strike.

Stephanie Oldfield works as a nurse in labor and delivery and says it would be impossible for a new substitute team to provide the same level of care her team does.

“We’re a locked unit, we know our unit, we know our patients. To have completely new nurses come in, they will not know where everything is, they will not know exactly the best we that we work,” Oldfield said.

As noted earlier, RGH says all procedures are currently on including elective surgeries, but patients are encouraged to contact that medical team if they have an appointment or surgery schedule for next Thursday or Friday.

RGH went on to say the Emergency Department, no matter what, will maintain adequate staffing.

Both sides expressed a desire to prevent the need for replacement nurses saying because there is one more bargaining meeting scheduled for next week there remains a chance a strike can be avoided.

The strike is limited to just RGH.

The Monroe County Health Department told News 8 the State Health Department is the government agency monitoring this situation.

News 8 reached out to the State Health Department Thursday and have yet to hear back.