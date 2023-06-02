ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It seems workplaces everywhere are facing staffing shortages now, causing employees to work more hours and consumers to struggle too. The field of dentistry is one of those areas, seeing issues both nationally and here at home.

Those at URMC’s Eastman Dental tell me the problem has shifted from not having enough staff to work a full schedule to too many patients seeking appointments. They do, however, have a program to fill the gaps.

Since before the pandemic, the field of dentistry has faced staffing struggled. For Eastman Institute of Oral Health, they’ve been able to use a program to fill some of those positions.

But now, they act as a safety net for other offices in the area. Holly Barone, the Chief Operating Officer for Eastman says the influx of patients is adding up.

“We’ve seen a lot of dentists retire in the community and so we have seen an uptick in patients as a result of some of the earlier retirements. We also saw that more and more people qualified for Medicaid, so we had an influx of some additional patients and oftentimes the dentists in the community are unable to see patients with Medicaid,” she says.

Eastman wants to ensure their staff isn’t over-worked either, which is why you may be finding it more difficult to see your provider. In fact, it’s 36,000 fewer visits than typically available. Instead of stressing out their staff, they scaled back services.

Barone says they have worked to overcome the issue as best as they can. The institute currently has a dental assistant training program to bring in more staff to fill open spots. Dental Assistant Teairra Rivers says it’s great for people looking to change careers or want to earn while they learn.

“It’s been a very rewarding experience. I’ve been able to learn a lot both in textbooks and hands on. I’ve sat chairside with multiple doctors, I have been able to take X-rays, I’ve learned how to sterilize dental instruments, there’s so much that I’ve learned since I’ve been here.”

The next round for the institute’s dental assistant training program starts July 10.