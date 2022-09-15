ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With bivalent COVID boosters being released by Pfizer and Moderna, the demand for them is high meaning it may be difficult to book an appointment for one.

The demand for the new boosters is so significant, that some public health officials say ordering the Moderna version of the vaccine is now on hold.

Since the vaccines were released on the market, health officials say appointments both at local pharmacies and public health departments have been filled. This is in part to those entities getting a limited amount of each vaccine.

Ontario County public health director Mary Beer recommends the protection to help avoid a potential surge leading into the fall.

“We have a clinic set up for September 21 and we had 200 doses of Moderna and 200 of Pfizer and the Moderna filled up first. With Pfizer today, we had about ten slots left. We hope enough people will get it to keep us from getting another surge like we had last year at this time,” said Beer.

Health leaders also urge you to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible, as they’re expecting the virus will be prevalent this season.

Meanwhile, the demand for the monkeypox vaccine is ramping up as New York State expands its eligibility.

The state department of health is getting ready to distribute close to 4,000 vials of the monkeypox vaccine. The first phase will bring more than 15,000 doses to eligible New Yorkers.

Based on the departments’ latest guidance, eligibility in New York now includes all those at risk of becoming infected.



Exposure to the disease includes those at high risk of recent exposure, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as those who have had skin-to-skin contact with others in the last 14 days where monkeypox is present.

Local doctors say the state’s expansion of eligibility is positive news during this period of an outbreak.

“There’s no more tightening up and eliminating people, but instead being much more open because the vaccine is more available and we want to get it in peoples’ arms. We’re at this next level, a new phase in managing this outbreak,” said Dr. William Valenti with Trillium Health.

Of the newest vials to be shipped, 100 of them are coming to Monroe County.

The state department of health says anyone with known exposure to a suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox in the last 14 days should work directly with their local health department or health care provider to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.