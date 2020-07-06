1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Croatia’s opposition leader stepping down after vote defeat

Opposition leader Davor Bernardic of the liberal-left Restart coalition addresses his supporters in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, July 5, 2020. The ruling conservatives overwhelmingly won Croatia’s parliamentary elections held Sunday amid a spike in new coronavirus cases as the latest European Union member state leaned further to the right. SDP leader Bernardic conceded the defeat and suggested he would resign the leadership position. (AP Photo/Daniel Kasap)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The leader of Croatia’s main liberal opposition party announced his resignation Monday, a day after a crushing defeat in the country’s parliamentary election held amid a coronavirus spike.

Davor Bernardic said he is stepping down as president of the Social Democratic Party after the vote which was convincingly won by Croatia’s ruling conservatives. He said he won’t run for the party president in an upcoming internal party election.

The conservative Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, party has consolidated its power in Croatia after winning 66 seats in the country’s 151-member parliament in Sunday’s election. The party didn’t obtain an absolute majority and is expected to form a coalition government with smaller right-wing groups.

The Restart Coalition, led by Bernardic’s left-wing SDP party, won 41 seats, 15 seats less than in the previous parliament.

The right-wing Homeland Movement led by folk singer-turned-politician Miroslav Skoro came in third with 16 seats.

The election, originally scheduled for September, was called earlier by HDZ to capitalize on the popularity of the government’s coronavirus task force, which had handled the initial wave of the epidemic relatively well amid unprecedented restrictions and travel bans imposed in the country.

However, a new spike in cases which started in mid-June seemed to have melted away HDZ’s advantage and polls suggested a neck-and-neck race with no clear winner between HDZ and an SDP.

The election was also marked by the lowest-ever turnout, with less than 47% of Croatia’s 3.8 million voters casting ballots. That is explained by many voters deciding to stay away from polling stations amid the new COVID-19 wave.

