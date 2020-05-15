What reopening means for medical visits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More in-person office visits will accompany Phase One reopening for the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed what reopening means from a medical standpoint Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine said physicians understand this is a challenging time. “We want you to know that we are here for you. If you have an existing condition or are experiencing new symptoms, it’s very important that you contact your primary care physician. With your safety as our highest priority, UR Medicine has redesigned our approach to care by offering more options for access and providing the following types of visits: in-person, video, and phone.

In addition, to ensure the safety of our patients and staff, Dr. Devine said medical professionals are following strict guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and our infectious disease experts and have created tailored safety standards for each of our hospitals, emergency rooms, clinics, labs, imaging, and urgent care locations.

These are some of the new protocols you might experience:

· Being asked to put on a mask before coming into the office. We will provide a mask to you when you arrive if you don’t have one.

· Being asked to wait in your car until a staff member comes to bring you into the office. Whenever possible, we escort patients into exam rooms immediately.

· Getting screened for symptoms before checking in for your appointment.

· Staff members wearing masks, shields, and gloves.

· Meticulous infection control practices, including disinfection of all surfaces and handwashing.

· A limited visitation policy. All patients are encouraged to arrive without any visitors; exceptions are only one support person, if needed.

· Rearranged waiting rooms to help maintain social distancing, and all magazines and materials removed.

“We know that COVID-19 is likely to be in our community for many months, so if you have a health concern, please call your provider or send us a message on ‘mychart’ to make an appointment,” said Dr. Devine. “We will determine the type of appointment that’s best suited and safest for you.”