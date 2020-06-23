Area hospitals to allow limited visitation beginning Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local health officials announced that limited visitation to area hospitals will begin Thursday.

“It’s very important to undertake this process very carefully because we know the people in the hospitals represent the sickest among us in our county,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that because of the decreasing coronavirus cases, hospitals and group homes would now be allowed to accept visitors, under proper health guidelines and at the individual facility’s discretion.

Chief Medical Officer of Strong Memorial and Highland Hospital Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Chief Medical Officer of Rochester Regional Health Dr. Robert Mayo presented the rules for visitation at each of the area hospitals.

“Last week, the state issued updated guidance on hospital visitation and we welcomed the opportunity to reintroduce visitation,” Apostolakos said.

Both doctors said that rules vary by each hospital because of the different sizes of the hospitals and difference in staffing.

Both doctors encouraged all to check the website of each hospital before visiting as the rules and requirements are specific to each location.

Some of the rules include:

Two designated visitors, 18-years or older, throughout the patient’s stay

Visitors over the age of 70 are discouraged

Limited visitor hours

Visitors will be required to undergo COVID-19 screening and temperature checks

Visitors must be masked at all times

Both Apostolakos and Mayo said that all URMC locations and all RRH locations, visitation will not be permitted in the emergency departments due to the small space and inability to social distance.

“COVID-19 unfortunately is not going away so we will continue to have restrictions throughout the care experience,” Mayo said.

The new visitation policies apply to non-COVID-19 patients only. Both doctors emphasized the importance of checking each hospitals website as restrictions and visiting hours vary by hospital.

Apostolakos said the New York State Department of Health is requiring contact information of all hospital visitors in the case that contract tracing of coronavirus is necessary.

Although limited visitation for the hospitals will begin, Mendoza said there is still no visitation allowed at nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

“With approximately 20% of the cases in Monroe County occurring among people in nursing home and approximately 70% of our fatalities occurring in nursing homes, we want to be especially cautious with how we approach visitation to assisted living facilities and nursing home.”

For those with family members in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, both doctors encouraged family to take advantage of technology available to communicate with the residents. “Use the video chats via phone, Facetime, iPads — I think contact is important and because it is not safe yet to have lots of visitors in our nursing homes,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Kathy Parrinello said.

Parrinello said that many of the residents took quickly to the technology and the communication — even though it wasn’t face-to-face — did make a difference.

On Monday morning, the governor’s office reported that just 10 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest single day death toll statewide since March 21.

Additionally, the governor’s office reported that of 56,780 tests for the virus, only 552 came back positive — .97%.