1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Watertown at 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the governor announced 195 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19 as the statewide death toll from the virus exceeds 21,000 to date. Cuomo says medical officials are now monitoring a new inflammatory disease found in young children, believed to be linked to COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo also proposed the Americans First law on Tuesday which would mean no federal funding for companies that won’t retain the same number of employees as before the pandemic.

“The new scam is going to be these corporations are going to use this pandemic to lay off workers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That is what they’re going to do, they’re already saying it, they do these analyst calls where they tell the analysts why their stock value is going up. Mark my words.”

On Monday, the governor was in Irondequoit and announced that Rochester and the Finger Lakes region had met all seven requirements and is ready to begin opening up on Friday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss