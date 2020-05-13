WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Watertown at 11:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the governor announced 195 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19 as the statewide death toll from the virus exceeds 21,000 to date. Cuomo says medical officials are now monitoring a new inflammatory disease found in young children, believed to be linked to COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo also proposed the Americans First law on Tuesday which would mean no federal funding for companies that won’t retain the same number of employees as before the pandemic.

“The new scam is going to be these corporations are going to use this pandemic to lay off workers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That is what they’re going to do, they’re already saying it, they do these analyst calls where they tell the analysts why their stock value is going up. Mark my words.”

On Monday, the governor was in Irondequoit and announced that Rochester and the Finger Lakes region had met all seven requirements and is ready to begin opening up on Friday.

