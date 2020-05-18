1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Buffalo

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update regarding coronavirus in New York state at 11:30 a.m. on Monday from Buffalo.

The governor announced on Sunday that 139 additional people died from the virus. More than 4,800 people died from COVID-19 in nursing homes in the state between March 1 and May 1, according to a tally released by the Cuomo administration. Cuomo said “nobody” should be prosecuted for the those who died, noting that “older people” were most vulnerable.

The governor also encouraged everyone to get a coronavirus test, getting testing himself during Sunday’s briefing. It took under 15 seconds for him to get tested, and he said there is no pain or discomfort associated with the test.

The state has also launched a website to help people find a testing site near them. To find a testing site, check out the state’s website devoted to COVID-19 at coronavirus.health.NY.gov.

Locally, there have been 172 people COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County and 2,227 confirmed cases. The Monroe County Department of Public Health said that 124 people are currently hospitalized and 21 people are on ventilators.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss