WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Buffalo

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update regarding coronavirus in New York state at 11:30 a.m. on Monday from Buffalo.

The governor announced on Sunday that 139 additional people died from the virus. More than 4,800 people died from COVID-19 in nursing homes in the state between March 1 and May 1, according to a tally released by the Cuomo administration. Cuomo said “nobody” should be prosecuted for the those who died, noting that “older people” were most vulnerable.

The governor also encouraged everyone to get a coronavirus test, getting testing himself during Sunday’s briefing. It took under 15 seconds for him to get tested, and he said there is no pain or discomfort associated with the test.

The state has also launched a website to help people find a testing site near them. To find a testing site, check out the state’s website devoted to COVID-19 at coronavirus.health.NY.gov.

Locally, there have been 172 people COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County and 2,227 confirmed cases. The Monroe County Department of Public Health said that 124 people are currently hospitalized and 21 people are on ventilators.

