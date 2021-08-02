WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to give COVID-19 update, make announcement at 9:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be providing a COVID-19 update for New York State on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

This weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Monroe County among several New York counties with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

The CDC’s reporting comes days after it recommended areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The governor said last week that state health officials were reviewing the new guidance from the CDC regarding vaccinated people and wearing masks indoors.

For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.

Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the CDC further eased its guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.

Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.

In his COVID-19 briefing last week, the governor announced a new campaign to help reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy through community-based organizations in zip codes state with low vaccination rates.

“We see the COVID numbers and we see the reality, and we know what we have to do,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor said 75% of adults in New York state are now fully vaccinated, but the 25% of those unvaccinated account for approximately 3.5 million people.

Sunday the governor’s office reported the following COVID-19 data:

· Test Results Reported – 93,818

· Total Positive – 2,516

· Percent Positive – 2.68%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%

· Patient Hospitalization – 738 (+39)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 139

· Patients in ICU – 152 (+16)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+0)

· Total Discharges – 186,895 (+105)

· Deaths – 9

· Total Deaths – 43,089

· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,295,684

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,880

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,950

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.1%

