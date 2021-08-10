WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza provide COVID-19 update for Monroe County

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 3 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held a briefing Tuesday to update the community on COVID-19 locally.

Delta surge

Cases have been surging in recent weeks as the delta variant has become the dominant strain in the U.S. Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

“Exactly one year ago, on August 10, 2020, we reported 20 new cases of COVID-19,” Bello said. “Only three of those cases involved young people, none of whom were under the age of 10. What a difference a year makes. Over the past week, 118 of our hung people were diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly half of them were under the age of 10.”

The county is now averaging 110 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.2%. That’s the county’s highest average positivity rate since January 28.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 73 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 15 are in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations are the highest since June 12.

“Public health experts across the nation are raising the alarms about the surge in COVID hospitalizations among children, and most of them are too young to receive the vaccine,” Bello said. “That is what we have to consider as we’re preparing to reopen our schools for five days per week.”

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 438,716 county residents are fully vaccinated and 465,057 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62.6% of the county population.

As the delta surge of new COVID-19 cases continues, more and more local businesses begin to require masks or vaccine verification for entry,

Gov. Cuomo resignation

To begin the briefing, the county executive addressed the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which the governor announced Tuesday.

“Gov. Cuomo’s decision today to step down was the right thing to do, particularly given the seriousness of the attorney general’s report,” Bello said. “The governor had lost the confidence of the people of the State of New York and his partners in government. This move and action today allows the state to move forward. I am grateful for the courageous women who came forward to expose this behavior, and to ensure that a person in that position of extraordinary power is held accountable.

“I have known Lt. Gov. Hochul for a decade now and have full faith and confidence in her ability to lead our state forward,” Bello said. “Once sworn in, she will be the first woman to serve as governor, the highest office in the State of New York. Lt. Gov. Hochul is a thoughtful leader who knows the issues that impact Upstate New York very well. She has served on every level government, from local, to county, to state, and to federal, and I look forward to working with her on behalf of all of Monroe County’s residents.”

Back in 2016, Cuomo appointed Bello to become Monroe County Clerk, to fill the vacancy left by Cheryl Dinolfo becoming county executive.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.