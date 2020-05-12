1  of  76
Vitamin D and COVID-19

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed the link between vitamin D and COVID-19 Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine said vitamin D is a nutrient that we can get through UV light and some foods. It helps us as we absorb calcium to help promote strong bones and it has also been linked to other health factors. Through the years, it has been studied in relation to many other acute and chronic illnesses.  A recent report identified a possible correlation between low levels of vitamin D and mortality rates of COVID infections.

The research team led by Northwestern University analyzed data from hospitals and clinics across China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Patients from countries with high COVID-19 mortality rates, such as Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, had lower levels of vitamin D compared to patients in countries that were not as severely affected, according to the study.

The researchers also found a strong correlation between vitamin D levels and cytokine storm, which is a hyperinflammatory condition caused by an overactive immune system. Dr. Devine said it confirms that patients with often chronic medical conditions – like those that are truly very deficient in vitamin D – can have a hard time combating the illness from the novel coronavirus.  “Based on this research, I would not advise going out and hoarding vitamin D supplements.  It is important for people to know that vitamin D deficiency might play a role in mortality, but we don’t need to push vitamin D on everybody.”

Dr. Devine concluded scientists still need to conduct more research to understand how vitamin D could be used to protect against COVID-19 complications.

