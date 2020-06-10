1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Virus took my family away’: Couple with COVID-19 dies a day apart, leaving behind 5 children

Coronavirus

by: Sareen Habeshian and Kimberly Cheng and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — A California couple died from the novel coronavirus one day apart, leaving their five children in the care of their older step-sister.

Humberto Ruelas-Rivas, 60, died on Sunday, and his 38-year-old wife, Karina Bonilla, died the next day.

Ruelas-Rivas’ daughter, Maria Ruelas, 35, is now taking care of her five step-siblings, ages 2 to 17, as well as her 30-year-old sister, who was hospitalized with coronavirus and had a stroke.

“Within six days, I lost my father. And within eight hours, I lost my stepmother. And now I have five kids,” said Ruelas. “It’s gonna be a struggle. I don’t have children of my own, and now I know maybe this is the reason why.”

She said her stepmother contracted COVID-19 first, likely from work.

“She went to work, and in less than a week, she started presenting symptoms,” Ruelas said. “She went home, and then my father started getting sick.”

When her father died, she wasn’t able to say goodbye or give him a hug or kiss, she said.

“Even though they’re deceased, the virus is still active in their bodies, so you can’t touch the body,” Ruelas said. “I hope this story doesn’t repeat again. It’s devastating.”

Ruelas is engaged to be married, but she is now planning for a different life and trying to gain legal custody of her siblings.

“I’m happy to do it in the memory of my father,” she said.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and medical expenses.

Ruelas wants people to know that the virus is still deadly even as the state starts to reopen.

“I saw a lot of [people] without masks. That terrified me,” she said. “That virus took my family away.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss