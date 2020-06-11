Vaccination rates drop during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vaccination rates are down significantly nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic but that is not true for the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed the trend and the local numbers Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine explained that while our rates have dropped slightly, we are not nearly seeing the kind of decrease that other areas around the country have experienced. “We attribute that to the community-wide, concerted effort we made at the beginning of the pandemic to assure that we were actively avoiding fallout from COVID-19 for kids by prioritizing our youngest children first. This is the work that we have been doing as a collaborative primary care leadership team – our primary care surge plan – during weekly meetings that have occurred with local pediatric leaders in the area that cover all of our kids over the last 3 months.”

Dr. Devine cited a New York Times article that said in April there were 50 percent decreases for immunizations for MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) and a 42 percent decline for immunizations for DTaP (diptheria, tetanus, and pertussis).

Locally, Dr. Devine said our vaccinations rates are down in the range of 5 to 15 percent.

“The story here is a positive one– the result of a coordinated, measured community-wide response – across practices, hospital systems, and our region – to assure that newborns and our youngest children through age two years were prioritized for in-person visits at the very beginning of the pandemic to specifically prevent vaccine-preventable diseases. We then expanded the criteria for these essential visits throughout the months of April, May, and June to include older children and adolescents. At this time now, children and youth of all ages can and need to be seen for these important visits.”

He noted, “The other important point is that having children seen for their well child visits is essential to promote their health and development — for immunizations yes, but also for lead screening, hearing and vision screening, developmental check-ups, and support for children, teens and for parents. Our practices caring for children are open and able to see children and adolescents safely for these visits. If a child did have a visit postponed or cancelled during the pandemic, families should reach out to their doctor’s office to schedule. These visits are specifically designed to keep children healthy, prevent disease, and intervene early if there are any concerns identified.”