Update on mystery illness for children during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One month after the emergence of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Colleen Fogarty said new cases continue to be diagnosed Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, said new cases have emerged across the country in the last four weeks as COVID-19 infections have spread. “This is not 100 percent known to be caused by COVID but certainly the suspicion is high.”

The condition results in different body parts in children becoming inflamed – the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Dr. Fogarty said many times children diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) are found to have had COVID-19 prior to the diagnosis.

Contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms of MIS-C:· Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling extra tired

Dr. Fogarty noted not all children will have all the same symptoms. Seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C or other concerning signs:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

For more information visit cdc.gov/mis-c.