The curious case of COVID toes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new skin condition found on the toes of COVID-19 patients — termed COVID toes — is under scrutiny.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the phenomenon Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

COVID toes presents as a rash on the toes and fingers of some COVID-19 patients that can look like purple spots, red dots or patches, or even take on a hive-like or blister-like appearance.

Dr. Fogarty noted not all people with COVID-19 will have the rash or other skin finding. Early studies indicate about 1-in-5 patients will experience the rash. It’s also more common in children and young adults.

She said don’t panic. If you believe you have COVID toes call your primary care physician.

