Seneca Park Zoo enacts new masking policy amid Delta variant spread

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo announced new masking guidelines Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control listed Monroe County as a ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission zone.

Zoo visitors who are not vaccinated will be required to wear face masks at the zoo at all times. That includes children ages 3-11 who are too young to receive the vaccine.

All guests, vaccinated or not, will be required to wear masks in the zoo’s indoor areas. Everyone who participates in camps or education programs at the zoo will also be required to wear a mask.

The new guidance from the zoo came as Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza recommended all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in all public indoor settings.

“The health and safety of our guests and the animals in our care is our top priority,” Bello said in a statement issued Monday. “We will continue to do what is necessary to keep all guests, especially families with young children who can’t yet be vaccinated, safe while they enjoy the Seneca Park Zoo.”

The Seneca Park Zoo continues to require advance timed-entry ticket reservations. Tickets can be reserved online here.