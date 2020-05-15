After pushback last month, Royal Car Washes fully reopen

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Last month, we brought you a report on Royal Car Washes that were allowed to stay open for members, even in the face of non-essential businesses shutting down for New York’s PAUSE order.

There are a number of car washes that remain closed, but Royal, owned by the Danieles, are now fully open, and not just restricted to particular customers. Also, they’re taking cash and credit cards in their machines.

Rewinding just a bit, the Daniele family applied for an exemption back in March after closing for 17 days. Dan Daniele says that exemption was granted by the State because the washes are automatic and touch-free for members who pre-paid and used a key faab.

There was push back from the public, some claiming car washes in the region were open and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Late last month, Daniele says the Assistant Attorney General for New York reviewed the operations and gave Royal Car Wash the green light to fully reopen for all customers. The only stipulation is they have minimal staff, about two workers at each location.

“It’s amazing when we first re-opened up, the people that were coming in, they just had smiles on their faces, the kids in the car, they were coming back from Wegmans or wherever. But even just the individual drivers would just give us a thumbs up. They would crack their windows and say thank you so much for opening, we’re seeing some semblance of life come back,” says Dan Daniele.

According to the New York State Car Wash Association, other wash facilities can reopen, they have criteria listed here.

The Royal Car Wash has nine total locations open and three under construction. Daniele is hoping those will be open by the end of the year.