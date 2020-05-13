Role of individuals as the region prepares to reopen

1  of  76
Closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed the medical guidance spurring the Rochester and Finger Lakes reopening and our individual responsibility as part of the process Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Harp explained Governor Cuomo and his team created comprehensive guidelines to allow safe reopening of regions.  These guidelines are informed by policies and procedures put forth by the CDC, World Health Organization, and White House Coronavirus Task Force.  They outline conditions and capabilities which must be in place for a region to open safely.

Overall the benchmarks involve assuring that the infection rate in a region is low and stays low, the health care system in that region can absorb a second wave if it occurs, there is adequate testing capacity to find and isolate new cases, and there is a system to slow the spread of the virus by tracing and testing contacts of new cases.

For monitoring progress, Dr. Harp explained that each region has a “Control Room” comprised of about a dozen leaders from government and commerce who will monitor the information and report how we are doing to the state.  “Based on that reporting a region will be advised to continue opening, or slow the process, or even reverse the process if necessary.”

Hospitals must report statistics, keep beds – which would normally be filled – open, and support the number of tests which must be done, at least 800 a day in our region.

Individuals have a role to play in a successful reopening. “The guidelines clearly state that as we reopen we must continue social distancing,” Dr. Harp said. “We should monitor ourselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek care – and testing if recommended – if we have symptoms.  We should cooperate with the health department by sharing information about contacts and following recommendations for isolation and quarantine  if we test positive.  We should also follow recommendations for quarantine and testing if we are called by the health department as a contact of someone who has tested positive.  Finally, we should not stop any of those habits that we have developed:  wearing a mask, staying six feet away whenever possible, sanitizing our homes and work places, and cleansing our hands regularly and staying home when sick.” 

