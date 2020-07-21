Reshaping our understanding of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neurological analysis in the Journal Brain is giving greater understanding to COVID-19 and its symptoms.

Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed the analysis and what it means for our understanding of COVID-19 Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Harp said the analysis was based on cases brought to a group of neurologists who met to discuss the neurologic conditions that COVID-19 patients are experiencing. It tells us about the spectrum of symptoms that patients are having, but cannot say anything about how many of those infected will develop those symptoms.

The analysis revealed symptoms include everything from brain dysfunction to inflammation with demyelination, like Guillain-Barre syndrome, to nerve dysfunction, to stroke. These neurologic symptoms occur anywhere from almost a week before to four weeks after the classic respiratory symptoms occur.

“The study reminds us again that we are just starting to learn about the illness,” said Dr. Harp. “We currently know the most about the early symptoms and management of the severe respiratory symptoms that some patients have. We are beginning to learn about other symptoms, like gastrointestinal or neurologic symptoms, some occurring after the effects of the disease seem to be gone.”

After four months of intense study understanding COVID-19 remains elusive. “It is in some ways acting like a typical cold virus, but in many ways not,” noted Dr. Harp. “It is more infective, causes more severe and varying symptoms, and seems to have distinct phases, some of which are not present at all for some patients. That includes the phase of severe inflammation resulting in sticky blood which can cause a stroke. But this same ‘not knowing much’ is true whenever a new disease appears, like h. pylori disease or AIDS. We didn’t know know a lot about either of those a few months after they appeared. Years later we know a lot.”

All of this doesn’t change our basic approach to preventing infection. Dr. Harp said we are constantly learning about COVID-19. Some of that knowledge changes the recommendations about how to protect ourselves. That is why you see the rules about masking and distancing changing as more information appears. Still, masking, social distancing and hygiene are the cornerstones to being safe.