Recovery is possible despite the COVID pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on challenges for people with substance use disorders and people in recovery.

In March there were 80 reported heroin overdoses in Monroe County and 17 fatal overdoses. Those figures are up from 62 and 7 in March of 2019.

In April there were 61 reported heroin overdoses in Monroe County and 12 fatal overdoeses. Those figures are up from 37 and 5 in April of 2019.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, and Chelsea Kehrli, a person in recovery and the Outreach and Engagement Specialist at ROCovery Fitness, discussed the deadly trend and the help that is available Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Kehrli said people are isolating more than ever – even people who don’t have a substance use disorder are feeling the weight of the world. Isolation, fear and uncertainty are leading many to turn to alcohol and drugs to cope.

ROCovery Fitness is a supportive community of physically active individuals brought together by sober living, committed to creating an environment of healing and recovery. Members, friends, and families are empowered to discover their inner strength and confidence through adventure, fun, and camaraderie.

ROCovery peer recovery support warm line: 585-622-4975

-Open Access is a substance use evaluation resource. Kehrli said if you are questioning whether you need treatment – any kind of outpatient and/or inpatient treatment – call Open Access. They will do an evaluation and refer people to the appropriate level of care.

For Open Access call 585-627-1777.

Kehrli added that just because we are being asked to physically distance ourselves, does not mean we need to be isolated emotionally or cannot have social connections. “Recovery is possible! There is help and there is hope. Where there is breath, there is hope. We aim to stay connected as much as we can during this time because the opposite of addiction is connection. Stay strong.”