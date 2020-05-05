1  of  76
Closings
Protect your mental health amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and there is an added focus on our mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed how COVID-19 is impacting our mental health and the steps we can take to protect it Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty noted that many people are feeling losses on two levels – the loss of loved-ones, and the loss of freedoms – both of which can impact our state of mind. She said we need to “put on your own oxygen first” when it comes to addressing your mental well-being so that we can be presents for others who need our attention as well.

Here are some of her recommendations:

Good self care: eating healthy, getting regular physical activity, sleeping enough

Avoid excessive alcohol

Talk with family, friends, and others for support

Limit how much news you get—tune enough to know what’s happening, and how to stay safe, but don’t overdo it!

Do something nice for another person—a call or text to a neighbor, out of town family member, all can bring meaning.

Use support groups in the community or online

The NYS Office of Mental Health has a toll free hotline to offer free, confidential, emotional support related to the stresses of COVID. Anyone can call this line: healthcare workers, other essential workers, parents, people who are isolated from family, anyone!

COVID Emotional support line 1-844-863-9314 — available 8 am-10 pm, 7 days a week

English, Spanish New York State Office of Mental Health: omh.ny.gov

