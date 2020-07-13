1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pediatricians make the case for returning to school

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Academy of Pediatrics recently came out with a position statement on the importance of children returning to school.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the position statement and the implications for local schools Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty said the position statement, which was published in the journal Pediatrics, gives several reasons why returning to in-person instruction this fall can and should happen. It notes the primary purpose of schools is to educate children. Emerging research is suggesting that the pandemic-related closures of school to date are associated with learning loss for many children, which is likely worse among children with fewer resources.

For children who rely on a school-based breakfast or lunch program, many of these children are vulnerable. Rochester has done a good job of establishing lunch and breakfast programs. Nationally the incidence of hunger among children under age 12 is up to one in five. Some students rely on school-based health centers for their healthcare. Social development is key and there are more reports of behavioral difficulties.

Naturally, the key question is how can we transition back to in-person instruction safely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Dr. Fogarty said emerging data suggests that children are not the “silent superspreaders” that early reports suggested they might be. “We need to do our best to protect children and the adults that care for them and teach them. We know more about the transmission of coronavirus than we did at the outset. We need a strong program of testing, case identification, quarantining, and contact tracing. We need to ensure that schools have the resources to provide a safe environment for the students, teachers, and staff. This includes face coverings, access to soap/water/hand towels, and hand sanitizer.”

The doctor said adequate staffing is also crucial, noting that having crowded classrooms is a poor choice in a pandemic. Desk spacing is recommended 3-6 feet apart. There needs to be provision for substitute teachers in the event of illnesses. We need to provide for the physical and mental health of students. Dr. Fogarty said being away from school for such a long time has put a strain on everyone.

To read the full position statement click here https://services.aap.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/clinical-guidance/covid-19-planning-considerations-return-to-in-person-education-in-schools/.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss