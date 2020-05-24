194 deaths, 2,648 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County

FILE – In this Monday, April 20, 2020 filer, a woman gets a blood-test taken by medical personnel at a converted gym, in Cisliano, near Milan, Italy. Italy’s virus reopening phase was supposed to have been accompanied by a series of measures to limit infections in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic: the distribution of millions of cheap surgical masks to pharmacies and tobacco shops nationwide, a pilot project of 150,000 antibody tests and, eventually, the roll-out of a contact-tracing app. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed three more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 194. There have now been 2,648 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.

176 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in the ICU on ventilators.

These new individuals include:

– 7 Females in their 20s

– 2 Females in their 30s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 1 Female in her 40s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 1 Male in his 50s

– 1 Female in her 60s

– 1 Male in his 60s

– 1 Female in her 70s

– 1 Female in her 80s

– 2 Males in their 80s

– 1 Female in her 90s

– 1 Male in his 90s

The DPH said 1,643 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Monroe County as of Sunday. The county has tested 33,626 people for the virus.