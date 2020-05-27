1  of  74
Closings
Lt. Governor Hochul looks ahead to Phase Two of reopening

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed what industries will be included in Phase Two of reopening for the Rochester/Finger Lakes region and what New York is doing to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Although Phase Two of reopening could being as soon as Friday in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region, Hochul stressed no specific time frame exists and people must continue to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and a rise in new cases.

The Lt. Governor said industries included in Phase Two are hair salons, barber shops, all retail, and professional services like accounting, insurance, and law firms.

New York State is helping small business owners through the NY Forward loan program. Hochul said $100 million has been set aside for small business loans. Companies with less than 20 employees and revenues less than $3 million are eligible to apply for a loan. Go to esd.ny.gov/nyforwardloans-info.

