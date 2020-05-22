Increased patrols at parks and beaches over Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting on Friday, many beaches in the area will reopen for the holiday weekend and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is boosting patrols.

Deputies will be in county parks and boat patrols on Lake Ontario. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it will also be diverting some resources to traffic enforcement to make sure families and children are safe.

“The sheriff’s office is not going around to parks to break up parties. We’re solely going to remind them of the risks of gathering in groups larger than 10 and the risks that go along with not using social distancing and PPE. It’s just educational,” Lt. Joshua Deruyter of the MCSO.

The sheriff’s office will also be working with other law enforcement agencies on DWI crackdown efforts throughout the holiday weekend.