Impact of different strains of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recent studies show that the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, over four months ago has since mutated to multiple different strains.

Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed the consequences of these different strains Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine said a recent study by researchers at the Los Almos National Laboratory suggests the dominant strain present in New York is more contagious than the original Wuhan strain. This, however, is very preliminary data in which similar mutations for viruses like Ebola have had these initial results from early studies but were later found to be less contagious. The mutations tend to be less virulent and deadly because the virus wants to keep the host — humans — alive. Most new strains over time end up getting weaker as a result.

Researchers at the Los Almos National Laboratory published a 33-page report earlier in the week that discussed the current dominant form of the virus that is now present in the U.S. Dr. Devine said if the coronavirus doesn’t subside in the summer like the seasonal flu, it could mutate further and potentially limit the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines being developed by scientists around the world. Some vaccine researchers have been using the virus’s genetic sequences isolated by health authorities early in the outbreak.

Dr. Devine concluded it is too early to know all of the answers for COVID-19. “We are hard at work but there is still a lot to be learned. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed and more studies are in progress. There are more than 100 vaccines in the process of being developed to prevent Covid-19. So this work is ongoing.”