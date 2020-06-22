1  of  74
Hydroxychloroquine studies for coronavirus outpatients halted at URMC

Coronavirus
Hydroxychloroquine

FILE – In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a pharmacist holds a bottle of the drug hydroxychloroquine in Oakland, Calif. Results published Wednesday, June 3, 2020, by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The drug did not seem to cause serious harm, though – about 40% on it had side effects, mostly mild stomach problems. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients has been halted.

In early June, researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center joined national clinical trials that tested whether hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an FDA-approved anti-malarial drug, can keep COVID-19 patients alive and out of the hospital.

The two trials would enroll 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Strong Memorial Hospital and up to 200 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients from the greater Rochester region. 

However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Novartis have now halted the trials, citing difficulty enrolling patients. 

Both NIAID and Novartis believe results from multiple other studies showing that HCQ was not effective at treating or preventing COVID-19. Both sponsors also stressed that the studies were not closed due to safety concerns.

Each of the trials, which had planned to enroll 440 hospitalized (Novartis) and 2,000 non-hospitalized (NIAID) COVID-19 patients, only managed to enroll a handful of participants across the nation in the few months they were open. The URMC did not enroll any patients in the two weeks it was running the studies. 

While hydroxychloroquine will no longer be offered at URMC, officials said several other experimental treatments are currently available or will become available soon. URMC is currently running more than 50 COVID-19-related clinical studies, ranging from testing experimental drugs or vaccines to understanding immunity or social impacts of the disease.

