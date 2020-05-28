Herogard founded for COVID-19 protection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Herogard was founded to address a shortage of personal protective equipment or PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herogard founder George Zheng discussed the critical need for masking and how he’s working to address it Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The health and wellness startup received FDA approval to produce and dispense its disposable medical face masks.

Sourced from state-of-the-art face mask producers in southern China, the Herogard masks serve as an alternative to cloth masks. The filters in the medical masks are made from fused fibers that create nano-size pores which ultimately trap a higher percentage of the virus’ particles while allowing for airflow.

For every purchase made on Herogard.com, masks will be donated to essential workers and marginalized communities. The first beneficiary of the mask donations was Foodlink.