Help for COVID-19 patients and their families

Closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The no-visitor policy, though necessary for social distancing, is challenging for hospital patients and their loved ones.

This is especially true for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed what’s being done to ease some of the problems which arise from social distancing at the hospital Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Harp said not seeing family and friends can make patients vulnerable to depression, confusion and even disoriented agitation, called delirium.  “For patients with COVID-19 this is compounded by our trying to minimize the number of people who visit them and the length of time that staff are exposed during visits in order to prevent further spread of the disease.”

Steps are being taken to address the separation troubles. Some hospitals are providing iPads for patients to use to connect with loved ones. Some patients are able to use their own devices.

Dr. Harp recommended family members coach the hospital staff on what sort of things might help to calm the patient.  For example, what type of music would it be helpful to play?  What TV stations are appropriate?  Would books on tape be useful?

Family members should ask about visitation policies at the time the family member is admitted.  When the patient is assigned to an area of the hospital you can speak with the patient’s nurse about preferences for their environment.

There are circumstances under which visitors are allowed. Dr. Harp said currently these are made in general only for patients who are in labor or who have a high probability of dying within the next few days.

  

