Potential COVID-19 exposure at Webster school bus safety event, health officials warn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 exposure notice Tuesday in connection to a school bus safety event in Webster.

The county is urging families and staff members who participated in the Webster Central School District’s Strive for Five School Bus Safety event on Thursday, August 5, to immediately self-quarantine and contact the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at 585-753-5555 as soon as possible.

“At least two participants have tested positive for COVID-19 and other participants may have been exposed to the virus while riding a bus at the event,” officials said in a statement.

“Individuals with COVID-like symptoms should consult with their health care provider. The MCDPH encourages all participants to get tested for COVID-19 and, if the result is negative, unvaccinated individuals who are eligible should get vaccinated.”