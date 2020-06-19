Grim Youtube video charts coronavirus deaths by state

(WTEN) — The Youtube channel “Statistics and Data” uploaded a video on Friday that graphs the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the U.S., with New York State maintaining a commanding lead.

The 15 states with the most deaths each day are tallied as the video progresses from March through June, ultimately totaling over 118,746 as the numbers evolve.

In another video posted this week, the Italian researcher behind the channel tracked the top 15 states by total number of cases:

The channel’s includes videos that present data on economic, environmental, social, and sports topics.