1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctors warn parents to avoid group play dates

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It might be tempting to get your child out of the house to play with some of his or her friends, but doctors say it’s not a good idea right now unless serious precautions are taken.

Doctor Stephen Cook spends his days at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

He has a message for parents who are being pressured into play dates.

“Maybe they can go somewhere and play but maintain a distance,” Dr. Cook said Monday.  “Throw a ball or something and wipe it down before and after, but going into someone’s house and not wearing a mask while the kids are sharing  snacks and touching each means other germs can get spread.”

He wants to remind parents, although COVID-19 can be asymptomatic, children can still contract it.

“This is really hard,” Dr. Cook said.  “This is also once-in-a-century type of event, this is a very serious condition which affects a lot of people.”

We asked Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy about it, as Duffy is in close contact with the governor.

“If you can not keep more than 6 feet away you should have a face covering,” Duffy said.  “Children can not only contract the virus, you’ve seen some of the horror stories with young kids who had the virus or a form of Kawasaki disease, so I think parents that disregard that are not being responsible.”

To sum it up, doctors say, it’s better to be safe than sorry for every member of your family.

“I think parents really have to be judicious about trying to be a role model trying to look at what her options that don’t involve close contact you know using social distancing and wearing a mask,” said Duffy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss