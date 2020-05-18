Doctors warn parents to avoid group play dates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It might be tempting to get your child out of the house to play with some of his or her friends, but doctors say it’s not a good idea right now unless serious precautions are taken.

Doctor Stephen Cook spends his days at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

He has a message for parents who are being pressured into play dates.

“Maybe they can go somewhere and play but maintain a distance,” Dr. Cook said Monday. “Throw a ball or something and wipe it down before and after, but going into someone’s house and not wearing a mask while the kids are sharing snacks and touching each means other germs can get spread.”

He wants to remind parents, although COVID-19 can be asymptomatic, children can still contract it.

“This is really hard,” Dr. Cook said. “This is also once-in-a-century type of event, this is a very serious condition which affects a lot of people.”

We asked Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy about it, as Duffy is in close contact with the governor.

“If you can not keep more than 6 feet away you should have a face covering,” Duffy said. “Children can not only contract the virus, you’ve seen some of the horror stories with young kids who had the virus or a form of Kawasaki disease, so I think parents that disregard that are not being responsible.”

To sum it up, doctors say, it’s better to be safe than sorry for every member of your family.

“I think parents really have to be judicious about trying to be a role model trying to look at what her options that don’t involve close contact you know using social distancing and wearing a mask,” said Duffy.