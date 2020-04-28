Doctor explains new symptoms for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed the six new symptoms identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.
The agency has updated its list to include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Shortness of breath has also been changed to “shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.” The full list now is:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Dr. Harp said cough, fever, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing remain the most common or telling symptoms.
He added, the combination of gastrointestinal symptoms and a cough is another combination doctors are researchers are looking into for COVID-19 infection.