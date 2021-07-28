Gov. Cuomo: New York state is ‘reviewing’ CDC’s new masking guidelines

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is “reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations” on masking.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans who live in areas with “substantial and high” virus transmission should wear masks in indoor public spaces in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC also stated that this fall in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Following this announcement, New York State Gov. Cuomo announced that the state is now reviewing these recommendations.
New Yorkers beat back COVID before — going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest — by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts.
— New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Locally, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says a local mask mandate is not being considered at this time.
“Right now we are not considering reinstating a mask mandate in our community,” Bello said. “We don’t think we’re at that point right now, and I’m also not considering a mandate at all for vaccination for Monroe County employees. We do not believe those steps are necessary now and I don’t anticipate those steps will be necessary in the future, because I’m confident — beyond confident in this community’s ability to come together, and keep everyone healthy.”
For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.