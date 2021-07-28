Gov. Cuomo: New York state is ‘reviewing’ CDC’s new masking guidelines

FILE: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is “reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations” on masking.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans who live in areas with “substantial and high” virus transmission should wear masks in indoor public spaces in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC also stated that this fall in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC has issued new mask guidance for individuals in substantial or high-transmission areas and K-12 schools. pic.twitter.com/2lqRxYSIGg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2021

Following this announcement, New York State Gov. Cuomo announced that the state is now reviewing these recommendations.

New Yorkers beat back COVID before — going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest — by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts.

— New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Locally, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says a local mask mandate is not being considered at this time.

“Right now we are not considering reinstating a mask mandate in our community,” Bello said. “We don’t think we’re at that point right now, and I’m also not considering a mandate at all for vaccination for Monroe County employees. We do not believe those steps are necessary now and I don’t anticipate those steps will be necessary in the future, because I’m confident — beyond confident in this community’s ability to come together, and keep everyone healthy.”

For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.