COVID-19 testing volume reveals key information

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As New York begins Phase One reopening calls for increased COVID-19 testing continue.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the importance of testing in large volume Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty said testing for COVID-19 is an important public health strategy. “If we can identify infected individuals, those people can be asked to quarantine. This is particularly important for health care workers, first responders, and other essential essential workers – for example, transit drivers.”

Dr. Fogarty added, “Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and breathing problems should contact their health care team and come in for evaluation and testing. That’s especially true for those 70 and over, people with a compromised immune system or other serious health conditions, people who have close contact within six feet of someone COVID positive, and people asked to quarantine.”

Dr. Fogarty said the volume of tests is important because health care professionals need to be able to test enough people to get a true idea of how prevalent, or common, COVID-19 infection is. Testing can help us understand how infectious COVID is, and also to identify possible outbreaks from a particular exposure or individual.

Dr. Fogarty noted there are 23 testing sites across Monroe County. For a list of locations visit monroecounty.gov.

