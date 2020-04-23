COVID-19 influence on advance directives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed the impact of COVID-19 on advance directives.

Dr. Harp elaborated on his comments from earlier this week, explaining that the two key decisions when it comes to advance directives – instructions people write out to provide medical guidance in the event they become incapacitated – are resuscitation and ventilators.

Diseases and the passage of time can change a person’s wishes and advance directives can be modified. Dr. Harp said a new study shows that most COVID-19 patients who are placed on a ventilator to assist their breathing do not recover and that’s something people and their loved ones should consider as it relates to their care.