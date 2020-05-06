1  of  76
Closings
COVID-19 impact on Rochester business development

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The shutdown has taken a toll on many local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are finding ways to remain essential during the crisis.

Matt Hurlbutt, the President & CEO for Greater Rochester Enterprise, discussed how some businesses are staying busy and how the region is showing resilience during these challenging economic times Wednesday during our GRE Why ROC conversation.

Hurlbutt said medical device manufacturing projects are extremely active right now. The FDA fast-tracked approval for the COVID-19 antibody test developed at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in Rochester, NY. Their findings could lead to a vaccine. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Rochester team is developing various components for millions of COVID-19 diagnostic tests as well as a vaccine. IDEX Health and Science played a role in the early identification of COVID-19 through next-generation DNA sequencing.

Hurlbutt said smart people and smart businesses are proving nimble during the pandemic. The Rochester region is #1 for STEM degrees per capita. He added, it helps that the region has weathered significant market challenges in the past as well.

Greater Rochester Enterprise remains active during the pandemic too. It’s helping companies find the necessary resources to accelerate the production of ventilators and rapid antibody tests. “Our team gathered information in less than a day to support the possible expansion of a medical device company,” he noted. “Even in this pandemic, we’re receiving calls from medical device manufacturers, food and beverage manufacturers, and companies that are pivoting to new businesses to meet market demands right now. If your company needs help connecting to the resources to expand, we are the first people you should call.”

Visit the Greater Rochester Enterprise website to learn more.

