Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Hospitals, group homes allowed to have visitors
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

COVID-19 brings retirement account changes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the passage of the CARES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic there are a number of changes that impact retirement accounts.

CPA Jamie Block of Mercer Advisors and the New York State Society of CPAs discussed some of the changes Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Block said for 2020 only, individuals affected by COVID-19 who are younger than 59.5 can take up to $100,000 from their IRA without a 10% early distribution penalty and have no mandatory tax withholding. Being affected by COVID-19 includes getting the virus, a spouse or dependent contracting it, losing a job due to COVID-19, or a lack of child care options preventing someone from working as a result of the virus.

This money is reported as income over 3 years – 1/3 in 2020, 1/3 in 2021 and 1/3 in 2022. And if you are able, you can repay the money you took in 2020 anytime in that 3-year period and file an amended return and get your tax payment back.

For people who are 72 and older in 2020, they would normally be required to take distributions from their retirement accounts each year based on their life expectancy. Block explained for 2020 only, they are not required to take these mandatory distributions. This includes 401ks, IRA, and inherited IRAs but excludes most 457 plans and annuitized annuities.

If someone in this age group already took a distribution for 2020, they can put the money back into the same account within 60 days as a rollover or until 7/15 as the time was extended by the IRS for distributions taken from February on. If you were affected by COVID-19, your January distributions can also be repaid. Unfortunately, inherited IRA distributions that were taken in 2020 cannot be repaid.

One change that impacts anyone with a 401(k) retirement account. Block said the maximum loan available from a 401(k) increased from $50,000 to $100,000 of vested money. And to help folks during this pandemic, there are no payments required for up to a year.

For more information, visit the New York State Society of CPAs website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss