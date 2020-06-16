COVID-19 brings retirement account changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the passage of the CARES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic there are a number of changes that impact retirement accounts.

CPA Jamie Block of Mercer Advisors and the New York State Society of CPAs discussed some of the changes Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Block said for 2020 only, individuals affected by COVID-19 who are younger than 59.5 can take up to $100,000 from their IRA without a 10% early distribution penalty and have no mandatory tax withholding. Being affected by COVID-19 includes getting the virus, a spouse or dependent contracting it, losing a job due to COVID-19, or a lack of child care options preventing someone from working as a result of the virus.

This money is reported as income over 3 years – 1/3 in 2020, 1/3 in 2021 and 1/3 in 2022. And if you are able, you can repay the money you took in 2020 anytime in that 3-year period and file an amended return and get your tax payment back.

For people who are 72 and older in 2020, they would normally be required to take distributions from their retirement accounts each year based on their life expectancy. Block explained for 2020 only, they are not required to take these mandatory distributions. This includes 401ks, IRA, and inherited IRAs but excludes most 457 plans and annuitized annuities.

If someone in this age group already took a distribution for 2020, they can put the money back into the same account within 60 days as a rollover or until 7/15 as the time was extended by the IRS for distributions taken from February on. If you were affected by COVID-19, your January distributions can also be repaid. Unfortunately, inherited IRA distributions that were taken in 2020 cannot be repaid.

One change that impacts anyone with a 401(k) retirement account. Block said the maximum loan available from a 401(k) increased from $50,000 to $100,000 of vested money. And to help folks during this pandemic, there are no payments required for up to a year.

For more information, visit the New York State Society of CPAs website.