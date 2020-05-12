Colorado governor suspends restaurant’s license after viral video of Mother’s Day crowds

Live Now
Dr. Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Colorado governor suspends restaurant’s license after viral video of Mother’s Day crowds

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis suspended a Colorado restaurant’s license indefinitely after a viral video showed it packed with people on Sunday, defying public health orders.

The governor called C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen an “immediate health hazard” on Monday.

Earlier Monday, the Tri-County Health Department ordered C&C to close its doors, but the owner said they planned to be open again Tuesday morning.

In the viral video, customers are not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.

“It’s America. You should be able to do what you want,” said Tyler Magana, a C&C customer.

The café opened despite the standing public health order requiring restaurants to remain closed to in-person dining. The owners said they are on the verge of bankruptcy and opened to make a statement.

“I think people are ready to open up, and we want to exercise our freedom and not let our elected leaders always tell us what’s best for our health,” co-owner Jesse Arellanos said.

But the owners are also drawing criticism from other restaurant owners who are following state guidelines.

“I’m going through the same thing myself. I totally understood the financial impact. What I didn’t understand was the health and safety of their staff and guests,” Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern said.

The Tri-County Health Department issued a statement that said, in part:

“It is disheartening that this restaurant has chosen to move ahead of the public orders and not even consider implementing best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is not fair to the rest of the community and other business owners that are following safer at home and doing their part.”

The owners plan to continue to keep their doors open.

“Everyone that we talked to in there is willing to take the risk,” Arellanos said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss